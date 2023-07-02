Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADYYF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Adyen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,756.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,632.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,537.32. Adyen has a one year low of $1,153.00 and a one year high of $1,959.99.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

