Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

AMD stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.