Accel Wealth Management Sells 666 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $31.43 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

