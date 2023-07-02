Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124,139 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IMCG stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.