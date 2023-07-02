Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1,785.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.