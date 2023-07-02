Accel Wealth Management Has $320,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $991.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

