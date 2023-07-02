Accel Wealth Management Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in International Paper by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

