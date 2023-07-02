Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

