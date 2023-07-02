Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.