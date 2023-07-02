Accel Wealth Management Buys 454 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 1.79% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVLU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

