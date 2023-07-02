Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE opened at $405.19 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

