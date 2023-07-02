abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.94. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 289,338 shares.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
