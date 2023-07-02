abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.94. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 289,338 shares.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 170.3% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 63,972 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 133,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

