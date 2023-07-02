Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,822.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 379,681 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 319,463 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,361,000.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,636. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.