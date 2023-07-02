Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 954,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,450. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,516,380,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 298,985 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 818,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

