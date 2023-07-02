Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 954,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,450. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.02.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Articles
