ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $418.77 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $418.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002983 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $554.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

