Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Aave has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $70.29 or 0.00228560 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $120.30 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Token Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,458,390 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

