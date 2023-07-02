A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.10

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.10 and traded as high as C$36.31. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.14, with a volume of 34,143 shares.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.51.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

