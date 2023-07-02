7,000 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.