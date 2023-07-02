3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 138.9% in June

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

3i Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TGOPY opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

