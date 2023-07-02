39,526 Shares in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 2,670.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

