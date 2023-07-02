3,939 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

