20,000 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $3,544,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,962.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 577,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

