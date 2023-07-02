1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 1st Source by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.