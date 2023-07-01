Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $363.22

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.22 ($4.62) and traded as low as GBX 345 ($4.39). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.48), with a volume of 11,824 shares trading hands.

Zotefoams Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.46. The firm has a market cap of £163.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zotefoams

In other Zotefoams news, insider David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £18,409.20 ($23,406.48). In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,828 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.86), for a total value of £6,982.96 ($8,878.53). Also, insider David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.39), for a total value of £18,409.20 ($23,406.48). Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

