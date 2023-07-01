Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Down 55.4% in June

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONO opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.5691 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

