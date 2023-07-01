ZEDXION Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC on exchanges. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

