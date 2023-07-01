ZClassic Price Hits $0.0464 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $430,578.64 and approximately $21.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00109023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

