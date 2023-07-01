YES WORLD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.40 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $90,729.70 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

