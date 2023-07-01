XRP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $24.52 billion and $1.38 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008869 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,655,562 coins and its circulating supply is 52,254,289,650 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.