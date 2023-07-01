Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $34.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,424,139.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

XPOF opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

