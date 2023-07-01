XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. XOMA has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $26.60.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

