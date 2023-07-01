WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Shares Down 3.9%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 8,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 4,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60.

About WuXi AppTec

(Free Report)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.