WT Wealth Management Sells 1,417 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:VFVA opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

