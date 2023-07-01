WT Wealth Management Reduces Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,603 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up about 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

