WT Wealth Management Purchases 32,416 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.63 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

