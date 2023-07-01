WT Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

NYSE:PNC opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

