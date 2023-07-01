WT Wealth Management Makes New $680,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

