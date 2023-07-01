WT Wealth Management Acquires 327 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $86,099,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

LUV stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.