Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.