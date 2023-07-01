Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,951 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPEU stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

