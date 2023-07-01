Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

BX stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

