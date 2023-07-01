Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,057 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

