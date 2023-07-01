Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $3.08 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

