Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.