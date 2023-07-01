Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

