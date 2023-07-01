Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 634 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,563,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

