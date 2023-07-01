Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 253,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 853,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

