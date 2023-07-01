WISeKey International Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 5th (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-2.5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 5th.

WISeKey International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 241.6% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.