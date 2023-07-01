WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 63 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Free Report) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

