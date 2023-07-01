WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.41

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and traded as high as $34.54. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 518,300 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $870.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,612,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 788,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 688,927 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,271,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

